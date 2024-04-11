© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
90.1 FM San Luis Obispo | 91.7 FM Paso Robles | 91.1 FM Cayucos | 95.1 FM Lompoc | 90.9 FM Avila
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Central Coast Voices

SOAR (SLO Onboarding Assistance Resources)

By Fred Munroe
Published April 11, 2024 at 11:28 AM PDT
Ways To Subscribe

Join todays host Fred Monroe as he speaks with guests Jim Dantona CEO and President of the San Luis Obispo (SLO) Chamber of Commerce, and Rachel Whalen, Workforce Development Coordinator with the SLO Chamber. They will discuss how the SOAR (SLO Onboarding Assistance Resources) Program is designed to make it easier for employers to recruit and retain employees by taking a broader approach to community connection and support.

Call in and be part of the discussion today Thursday between 1 and 2pm at (805) 781-3875

Central Coast Voices is sponsored by ACTION for Healthy Communities in collaboration with KCBX.

Central Coast Voices
Fred Munroe
Fred Munroe is a co-host of the KCBX talk show Central Coast Voices, heard every Thursday afternoon from 1:00-2:00. Fred has successfully divided his time as a local entrepreneur, political leader, and communicator. He owns and manages two local firms addressing personal travel planning and public transportation; Travel With Fred and Ridership Development Consultants.
See stories by Fred Munroe