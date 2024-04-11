Join todays host Fred Monroe as he speaks with guests Jim Dantona CEO and President of the San Luis Obispo (SLO) Chamber of Commerce, and Rachel Whalen, Workforce Development Coordinator with the SLO Chamber. They will discuss how the SOAR (SLO Onboarding Assistance Resources) Program is designed to make it easier for employers to recruit and retain employees by taking a broader approach to community connection and support.

Call in and be part of the discussion today Thursday between 1 and 2pm at (805) 781-3875

Central Coast Voices is sponsored by ACTION for Healthy Communities in collaboration with KCBX.