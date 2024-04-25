R.A.C.E. Matters SLO and Friends at SLO Film Fest

Join host Lata Murti as she speaks to friends and members of R.A.C.E. Matters SLO screening films that spotlight the experiences of BIPOC (Black and Indigenous People and People of Color) at the 2024 San Luis Obispo International Film Festival. They will discuss these films, including the documentary WRESTLED AWAY--featuring wrestling champion and local resident Lee Kemp--as well as a series of five shorts portraying the varied meanings of space in BIPOC lives.

Listen to Central Coast Voices every Thursday live from 1-2pm on KCBX and join the conversation with your questions at 805-871-3875.

Air Date: 04-25-24