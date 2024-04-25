© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Central Coast Voices

R.A.C.E. Matters SLO and Friends at SLO Film Fest

By Lata Murti
Published April 25, 2024 at 11:38 AM PDT
Join host Lata Murti as she speaks to friends and members of R.A.C.E. Matters SLO screening films that spotlight the experiences of BIPOC (Black and Indigenous People and People of Color) at the 2024 San Luis Obispo International Film Festival. They will discuss these films, including the documentary WRESTLED AWAY--featuring wrestling champion and local resident Lee Kemp--as well as a series of five shorts portraying the varied meanings of space in BIPOC lives.

Listen to Central Coast Voices every Thursday live from 1-2pm on KCBX and join the conversation with your questions at 805-871-3875.

Air Date: 04-25-24

Central Coast Voices
Lata Murti
Dr. Lata Murti is co-host of Central Coast Voices, heard every Thursday afternoon on KCBX from 1:00-2:00 p.m. After receiving her Ph.D. in American Studies & Ethnicity from the University of Southern California in 2010, Lata has dedicated herself to education, particularly in the areas of diversity, equity, inclusion, justice, and belonging.
