Latinx Community Wellness

Join host Dr. Lata Murti for a conversation with Dr. Erica Ruvalcaba-Heredia, the Executive Director of Corazón Latino. We'll explore how this local organization champions the values of integrity, service, excellence, solidarity, and empathy to promote a healthy life and family wellbeing. Tune in and learn about their mission to educate, provide emotional wellness, share resources, promote civic engagement, and empower the Latinx community on the Central Coast.

With your calls live this Thursday from 1-2 pm at

805-781-3875