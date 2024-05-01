© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Central Coast Voices

Latinx Community Wellness

By Lata Murti
Published May 1, 2024 at 2:16 PM PDT
Join host Dr. Lata Murti for a conversation with Dr. Erica Ruvalcaba-Heredia, the Executive Director of Corazón Latino. We'll explore how this local organization champions the values of integrity, service, excellence, solidarity, and empathy to promote a healthy life and family wellbeing. Tune in and learn about their mission to educate, provide emotional wellness, share resources, promote civic engagement, and empower the Latinx community on the Central Coast.

With your calls live this Thursday from 1-2 pm at

805-781-3875

Central Coast Voices
Lata Murti
Dr. Lata Murti is co-host of Central Coast Voices, heard every Thursday afternoon on KCBX from 1:00-2:00 p.m. After receiving her Ph.D. in American Studies & Ethnicity from the University of Southern California in 2010, Lata has dedicated herself to education, particularly in the areas of diversity, equity, inclusion, justice, and belonging.
