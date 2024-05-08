© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Central Coast Voices

AAPI SLO Asian American Festival 5-11-24

By Lata Murti
Published May 8, 2024 at 1:14 PM PDT
May is Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month, and the organization Asian American & Pacific Islanders of San Luis Obispo County, or AAPI SLO, is ready to celebrate! Join Lata Murti and her guests from AAPI SLO, co-founders Mia Shin and Kaela Lee, as they discuss this year’s third annual AAPI SLO Festival as well as the Asian American and Pacific Islander community of California’s Central Coast. Although we cannot take your calls live during this pre-recorded show, you are invited to listen, learn and send your questions to voices@kcbx.org. Listen to Central Coast Voices every Thursday live from 1-2pm on KCBX.

Central Coast Voices
Lata Murti
Dr. Lata Murti is co-host of Central Coast Voices, heard every Thursday afternoon on KCBX from 1:00-2:00 p.m. After receiving her Ph.D. in American Studies & Ethnicity from the University of Southern California in 2010, Lata has dedicated herself to education, particularly in the areas of diversity, equity, inclusion, justice, and belonging.
