AAPI SLO Asian American Festival 5-11-24

May is Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month, and the organization Asian American & Pacific Islanders of San Luis Obispo County, or AAPI SLO, is ready to celebrate! Join Lata Murti and her guests from AAPI SLO, co-founders Mia Shin and Kaela Lee, as they discuss this year’s third annual AAPI SLO Festival as well as the Asian American and Pacific Islander community of California’s Central Coast. Although we cannot take your calls live during this pre-recorded show, you are invited to listen, learn and send your questions to voices@kcbx.org. Listen to Central Coast Voices every Thursday live from 1-2pm on KCBX.

