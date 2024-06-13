Multiracial Identity on the Central Coast, Part 1 of 2

In 2023, the U.S. Census declared June 7-14 Multiracial Heritage Week, with June 12 commemorating the anniversary of Loving v. Virginia–the historic 1967 U.S. Supreme Court case that led to the legalization of interracial marriage nationwide. Join host Lata Murti and guests in recognizing both occasions in a two-part series on multiracial identity on California’s Central Coast. In Part 1, Raechelle Bowlay–Early Care & Education Planning Council Coordinator at the San Luis Obispo County Office of Education and the District 1 Representative on the San Luis Obispo County Commission on the Status of Women and Girls–as well as Mariam Shah, District 4 Planning Commissioner for the County of San Luis Obispo and a Community Organizer and Activist, talk to Lata about their experiences with multiracial identity and family. Although we cannot take your calls live during this pre-recorded show, you are invited to listen, learn and send your questions to voices@kcbx.org.

