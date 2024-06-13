© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Central Coast Voices

Multiracial Identity on the Central Coast, Part 1 of 2

By Lata Murti
Published June 13, 2024 at 3:23 PM PDT
Ways To Subscribe

In 2023, the U.S. Census declared June 7-14 Multiracial Heritage Week, with June 12 commemorating the anniversary of Loving v. Virginia–the historic 1967 U.S. Supreme Court case that led to the legalization of interracial marriage nationwide. Join host Lata Murti and guests in recognizing both occasions in a two-part series on multiracial identity on California’s Central Coast. In Part 1, Raechelle Bowlay–Early Care & Education Planning Council Coordinator at the San Luis Obispo County Office of Education and the District 1 Representative on the San Luis Obispo County Commission on the Status of Women and Girls–as well as Mariam Shah, District 4 Planning Commissioner for the County of San Luis Obispo and a Community Organizer and Activist, talk to Lata about their experiences with multiracial identity and family. Although we cannot take your calls live during this pre-recorded show, you are invited to listen, learn and send your questions to voices@kcbx.org.

Listen to Central Coast Voices every Thursday from 1-2pm on KCBX.

Central Coast Voices
Lata Murti
Dr. Lata Murti is co-host of Central Coast Voices, heard every Thursday afternoon on KCBX from 1:00-2:00 p.m. After receiving her Ph.D. in American Studies & Ethnicity from the University of Southern California in 2010, Lata has dedicated herself to education, particularly in the areas of diversity, equity, inclusion, justice, and belonging.
