Eve Neuhaus, Author of Red Vienna

On the next edition of Central Coast Voices, we will hear host Kris Kington Barker's discussion with Eve Neuhaus (former owner of Mama Ganache), and author of a timely and powerful new book-Red Vienna.They will discuss the personal history she put into the book and what it reflects today.

Our program this week is prerecorded, however you are invited to listen and learn with Central Coast Voices this Thursday from 1-2 pm on KCBX and join the conversation with your questions to email voices@kcbx.org.