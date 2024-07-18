© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Central Coast Voices

Eve Neuhaus, Author of Red Vienna

By Kris Kington-Barker
Published July 18, 2024 at 5:00 AM PDT
Ways To Subscribe

On the next edition of Central Coast Voices, we will hear host Kris Kington Barker's discussion with Eve Neuhaus (former owner of Mama Ganache), and author of a timely and powerful new book-Red Vienna.They will discuss the personal history she put into the book and what it reflects today.

Our program this week is prerecorded, however you are invited to listen and learn with Central Coast Voices this Thursday from 1-2 pm on KCBX and join the conversation with your questions to email voices@kcbx.org.

Central Coast Voices
Kris Kington-Barker
Kris Kington-Barker is co-host of Central Coast Voices, heard every Thursday on KCBX from 1:00—12:00 p.m. Kris has worked in healthcare fields ranging from mental health to hospital administration, and has served as a volunteer and board member for many Central Coast non-profit organizations.
