The next chapter for the Palm Theatre and preserving cinematic heritage

For 36 years Jim Dee has owned the Palm Theatre and has dedicated himself to sharing his passion for independent and alternative films with San Luis Obispo County. Join host Kris Kington-Barker as she talks with Jim and Skye McClennan, SLO Film Festival Director about the next chapter for the Palm Theatre, expanding independent and retrospective titles, and preserving cinematic heritage.

