Central Coast Voices

The next chapter for the Palm Theatre and preserving cinematic heritage

By Kris Kington-Barker
Published July 24, 2024 at 9:00 PM PDT
For 36 years Jim Dee has owned the Palm Theatre and has dedicated himself to sharing his passion for independent and alternative films with San Luis Obispo County. Join host Kris Kington-Barker as she talks with Jim and Skye McClennan, SLO Film Festival Director about the next chapter for the Palm Theatre, expanding independent and retrospective titles, and preserving cinematic heritage.

You are invited to listen and learn with Central Coast Voices every Thursday from 1-2 pm on KCBX and join the conversation with your questions or comments by calling 805-781-3875.

Kris Kington-Barker
Kris Kington-Barker is co-host of Central Coast Voices, heard every Thursday on KCBX from 1:00—12:00 p.m. Kris has worked in healthcare fields ranging from mental health to hospital administration, and has served as a volunteer and board member for many Central Coast non-profit organizations.
