© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
90.1 FM San Luis Obispo | 91.7 FM Paso Robles | 91.1 FM Cayucos | 95.1 FM Lompoc | 90.9 FM Avila
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Central Coast Voices

Addressing mental health challenges of young people in our communities

By Fred Munroe
Published August 7, 2024 at 8:50 PM PDT
Ways To Subscribe

The mental health challenges facing young people everywhere have not gone unnoticed. But we are not talking about this enough with those who may need help. Depression and suicide, among even pre-teenagers.

This week on Central Coast Voices, host Fred Munroe and his guests from Transitions-Mental Health Association will have a frank discussion about these challenges facing young people.

His guests will include Kendra Belch, TMHA Outreach Coordinator, Roberto Cueva, with Central Coast Hotline, and Caroline Cerussi, a local therapist, working with youth.

Along with the daily work being done on the Central Coast, they will talk about the Journey of Hope Festival 2024 coming up on September 14. Please join Fred and his guests, this Thursday from 1-2pm on Central Coast Voices.

Central Coast Voices
Fred Munroe
Fred Munroe is a co-host of the KCBX talk show Central Coast Voices, heard every Thursday afternoon from 1:00-2:00. Fred has successfully divided his time as a local entrepreneur, political leader, and communicator. He owns and manages two local firms addressing personal travel planning and public transportation; Travel With Fred and Ridership Development Consultants.
See stories by Fred Munroe