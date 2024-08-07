Addressing mental health challenges of young people in our communities

The mental health challenges facing young people everywhere have not gone unnoticed. But we are not talking about this enough with those who may need help. Depression and suicide, among even pre-teenagers.

This week on Central Coast Voices, host Fred Munroe and his guests from Transitions-Mental Health Association will have a frank discussion about these challenges facing young people.

His guests will include Kendra Belch, TMHA Outreach Coordinator, Roberto Cueva, with Central Coast Hotline, and Caroline Cerussi, a local therapist, working with youth.

Along with the daily work being done on the Central Coast, they will talk about the Journey of Hope Festival 2024 coming up on September 14. Please join Fred and his guests, this Thursday from 1-2pm on Central Coast Voices.

