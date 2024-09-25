© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Central Coast Voices

Developing Lompoc’s Youth Workforce

By Lata Murti
Published September 25, 2024 at 9:11 PM PDT
In partnership with Santa Barbara County’s Workforce Development Center, the county’s Third District Supervisor Joan Hartmann is working to launch a Youth Workforce Pipeline.

The pipeline would support Lompoc youth and employers in growing their economic opportunities, their businesses, and themselves.

Join Lata Murti and her guests Supervisor Hartmann, Lompoc Teen Center’s Executive Director, Victor Cortes, and Goodwill Industries of Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties’ Mission Service Supervisor, Celest Mendoza, as they discuss the reasons and need for the proposed pipeline.

Although we cannot take your calls live during this pre-recorded show, you are invited to listen, learn and send your questions to voices@kcbx.org.

Listen to Central Coast Voices every Thursday from 1-2pm on KCBX.

Lata Murti
Dr. Lata Murti is co-host of Central Coast Voices, heard every Thursday afternoon on KCBX from 1:00-2:00 p.m. After receiving her Ph.D. in American Studies & Ethnicity from the University of Southern California in 2010, Lata has dedicated herself to education, particularly in the areas of diversity, equity, inclusion, justice, and belonging.
