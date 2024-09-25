Developing Lompoc’s Youth Workforce

In partnership with Santa Barbara County’s Workforce Development Center, the county’s Third District Supervisor Joan Hartmann is working to launch a Youth Workforce Pipeline.

The pipeline would support Lompoc youth and employers in growing their economic opportunities, their businesses, and themselves.

Join Lata Murti and her guests Supervisor Hartmann, Lompoc Teen Center’s Executive Director, Victor Cortes, and Goodwill Industries of Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties’ Mission Service Supervisor, Celest Mendoza, as they discuss the reasons and need for the proposed pipeline.

Although we cannot take your calls live during this pre-recorded show, you are invited to listen, learn and send your questions to voices@kcbx.org .

Listen to Central Coast Voices every Thursday from 1-2pm on KCBX.