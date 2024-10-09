Making non-partisan sense out of the election process

Until recently, making clear, non-partisan, sense out of our voting process seemed easy.

On the next edition of Central Coast Voices, join host Fred Munroe and his guests, Julie Rodewald, from the League of Women Voters, and Dr. Michael Latner, Cal Poly professor of Political Science.

They will do their best to keep this all in perspective for you, as we sort the skeptical assumptions from the time tested history of America’s democratic process.

For most of us, voting is still a healthy right of US citizenship.

Our guests on this week’s program will hopefully help keep it healthy for you too.

