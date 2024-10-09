© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Central Coast Voices

Making non-partisan sense out of the election process

By Fred Munroe
Published October 9, 2024 at 9:05 PM PDT
Until recently, making clear, non-partisan, sense out of our voting process seemed easy. 

On the next edition of Central Coast Voices, join host Fred Munroe and his guests, Julie Rodewald, from the League of Women Voters, and Dr. Michael Latner, Cal Poly professor of Political Science

They will do their best to keep this all in perspective for you, as we sort the skeptical assumptions from the time tested history of America’s democratic process. 

For most of us, voting is still a healthy right of US citizenship. 

Our guests on this week’s program will hopefully help keep it healthy for you too. 

You are invited to listen and learn with Central Coast Voices every Thursday from 1-2 pm on Public Radio, KCBX

Central Coast Voices
Fred Munroe
Fred Munroe is a co-host of the KCBX talk show Central Coast Voices, heard every Thursday afternoon from 1:00-2:00. Fred has successfully divided his time as a local entrepreneur, political leader, and communicator. He owns and manages two local firms addressing personal travel planning and public transportation; Travel With Fred and Ridership Development Consultants.
