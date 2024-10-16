The Best Of Central Coast Voices: Multiracial Identity on the Central Coast

Join host Lata Murti and guests in this "Best Of" episode as they discuss multiracial identity on California’s Central Coast. Raechelle Bowlay–Early Care & Education Planning Council Coordinator at the San Luis Obispo County Office of Education and the District 1 Representative on the San Luis Obispo County Commission on the Status of Women and Girls–as well as Mariam Shah, District 4 Planning Commissioner for the County of San Luis Obispo and a Community Organizer and Activist, talk to Lata about their experiences with multiracial identity and family. Although we cannot take your calls live during this pre-recorded show, you are invited to listen, learn and send your questions to voices@kcbx.org.

Listen to Central Coast Voices every Thursday from 1-2pm on KCBX.

