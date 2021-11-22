© 2021 KCBX
Issues and Ideas

Munger Hall, the Grape Nut, Once Upon a Tyme, and Stepladder Ranch

Published November 22, 2021 at 8:24 PM PST

UC Santa Barbara is proposing to build a “megadorm” that would house 4,500 students. Benjamin Purper reports.

Get some tips on which wines to serve with your Thanksgiving meal as the Grape Nut, Betsey Nash, continues her conversation with local sommelier Jenna Congdon.

Cambria clock shop owner offers insights about timepieces old and new. Tom Wilmer reports

On “Playing with Food,” Fr Ian visits Stepladder Ranch and Creamery near Cambria to show you how every aspect of the life of their goat herd is part of making a high-quality cheese.

