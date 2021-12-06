© 2021 KCBX
Issues and Ideas

Animals In Need Fund, journalist Ivor Davis, a second generation business owner, and cooking for Hanukkah

Published December 6, 2021 at 3:07 PM PST

Journalist Ivor Davis, who was a witness to pivotal moments in Southern California and U.S. history while reporting for the London Daily Express, is the subject of a film featured in the recent Ojai Film Festival.

On the Nonprofit Story, host Dr. Consuelo Muex speaks with Eric Ream, the Executive Director of Animals in Need Fund.

The SLO Chamber's Jim Dantona has a conversation with FrameWorks’ Ali Jensen about being the second generation owner of a business, in this edition of Working Lunch.

And finally, Hanukkah, the Jewish Festival of Lights, recalls the miracle of a one-day’s supply of lamp oil lasting a full eight days, and Fr. Ian learns how oil takes center stage in the preparation of the holiday treats on this episode of Playing With Food.

