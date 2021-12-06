Animals In Need Fund, journalist Ivor Davis, a second generation business owner, and cooking for Hanukkah

Journalist Ivor Davis, who was a witness to pivotal moments in Southern California and U.S. history while reporting for the London Daily Express, is the subject of a film featured in the recent Ojai Film Festival.

Life of journalist Ivor Davis.mp3 Listen • 4:00

On the Nonprofit Story, host Dr. Consuelo Muex speaks with Eric Ream, the Executive Director of Animals in Need Fund.

The Nonprofit Story.mp3 Listen • 17:11

The SLO Chamber's Jim Dantona has a conversation with FrameWorks’ Ali Jensen about being the second generation owner of a business, in this edition of Working Lunch.

Working Lunch.mp3 Listen • 16:47

And finally, Hanukkah, the Jewish Festival of Lights, recalls the miracle of a one-day’s supply of lamp oil lasting a full eight days, and Fr. Ian learns how oil takes center stage in the preparation of the holiday treats on this episode of Playing With Food.