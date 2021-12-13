"The Sinking of the S.S. Montebello", SLO City advisory boards, black holes and Monarch butterflies.

The 4th episode of Agenda Breakdown shows how you can help the city of San Luis Obispo make policy decisions by volunteering on an advisory committee to weigh in on issues like housing developments, trees, and bike lanes in the community. Kim Bischeff hosts.

I&I 12-13-21 Agenda Breakdown - Episode 4.mp3 Listen • 14:02

Author Stuart McDowell has a new book about the Japanese torpedo sinking of the oil tanker off the Cambria coast just after Pearl Harbor in December 1941. It’s called “The Sinking of the S.S. Montebello”, and he speaks with KCBX’s Tom Wilmer.

12-13-21 The Sinking of the SS Montebello.mp3 Listen • 23:43

A UC Santa Barbara physics professor is trying to understand what Einstein couldn't. Professor Steven Giddings is dedicated to solving the “paradox” of black hole information and the laws that govern our universe. KCBX intern Shayna Weldon reports.

12-13-21 Black holes.mp3 Listen • 10:24

Monarch butterfly populations are in decline but in an encouraging sign, butterflies have returned to the Central Coast in higher numbers this winter. Contributor Beth Thornton talked with George Thomson at the Ellwood grove in Goleta during a recent butterfly count.