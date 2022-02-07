A Black WWII Regiment, comedian Paula Poundstone, and San Marcos High Schools Health Career Academy

54th Coast Artillery Regiment Listen • 21:23

During WWII, an all Black Coast Artillery Regiment helped protect the Central Coast, but their story has been largely forgotten. Military historian Erik Brun talks about the search for more information about this important part of SLO County history.

Paula Poundstone Listen • 20:20

Comedian Paula Poundstone is known for her role on NPRs ‘Wait Wait Don’t Tell Me’. She talks with KCBXs Marisa Waddell ahead of her upcoming shows on the Central Coast.

San Marcos Health Careers Academy Listen • 42:41

San Marcos High School in Santa Barbara County recently received a grant to expand their Health Careers Academy. Contributor Beth Thornton talked with the academy director and a high school student in the program. https://www.smhealthacademy.org

