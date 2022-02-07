© 2022 KCBX
sanluisobispo---Copy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
issues_and_ideas_logo_by_janelle_2021.jpg
Issues and Ideas

A Black WWII Regiment, comedian Paula Poundstone, and San Marcos High Schools Health Career Academy

Published February 7, 2022 at 2:22 PM PST
54th Coast Artillery Regiment

During WWII, an all Black Coast Artillery Regiment helped protect the Central Coast, but their story has been largely forgotten. Military historian Erik Brun talks about the search for more information about this important part of SLO County history.

Paula Poundstone

Comedian Paula Poundstone is known for her role on NPRs ‘Wait Wait Don’t Tell Me’. She talks with KCBXs Marisa Waddell ahead of her upcoming shows on the Central Coast.

San Marcos Health Careers Academy

San Marcos High School in Santa Barbara County recently received a grant to expand their Health Careers Academy. Contributor Beth Thornton talked with the academy director and a high school student in the program. https://www.smhealthacademy.org

Issues and Ideas
Stay Connected
Carol Tangeman
Carol started as a newsroom volunteer at KCBX in the summer of 2017, inspired by her daughter's internship with KCBX News. She joined the KCBX staff in January, 2018. Carol started her radio career at Cal Poly’s KCPR, then moved on to become the director of programming and a morning host at KKUS (US98). Her voice was heard on advertisements and on KSBY TV for many years as well.
See stories by Carol Tangeman