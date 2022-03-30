Creative Mediation, healthcare on the Central Coast, and a racial justice dinner
The Nonprofit Story’s host Dr. Consuelo Meux speaks with Nicolina Gallante of Wilshire Health and Community Services about their Creative Mediation program.
The Nonprofit Story
In the coming years, one of the largest generations in US History- the baby boomers- will be 65 years of age and older. This population shift will affect healthcare and healthcare workers on the Central Coast. KCBX’s Beth Thornton reports this 3 part story as a project for the USC Annenberg Center For Health Journalism state of fellowship.
The Aging Population
A racial justice documentary film produced here on the Central Coast was the catalyst for a dinner gathering that you can observe from a guest’s perspective with Fr. Ian on “Playing with Food”.
Racial Justice Dinner