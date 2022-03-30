© 2022 KCBX
sanluisobispo---Copy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
issues_and_ideas_logo_by_janelle_2021.jpg
Issues and Ideas

Creative Mediation, healthcare on the Central Coast, and a racial justice dinner

Published March 30, 2022 at 10:48 AM PDT

The Nonprofit Story’s host Dr. Consuelo Meux speaks with Nicolina Gallante of Wilshire Health and Community Services about their Creative Mediation program.

The Nonprofit Story

In the coming years, one of the largest generations in US History- the baby boomers- will be 65 years of age and older. This population shift will affect healthcare and healthcare workers on the Central Coast. KCBX’s Beth Thornton reports this 3 part story as a project for the USC Annenberg Center For Health Journalism state of fellowship.

The Aging Population

A racial justice documentary film produced here on the Central Coast was the catalyst for a dinner gathering that you can observe from a guest’s perspective with Fr. Ian on “Playing with Food”.

Racial Justice Dinner

Issues and Ideas
Carol Tangeman
Carol started as a newsroom volunteer at KCBX in the summer of 2017, inspired by her daughter's internship with KCBX News. She joined the KCBX staff in January, 2018. Carol started her radio career at Cal Poly’s KCPR, then moved on to become the director of programming and a morning host at KKUS (US98). Her voice was heard on advertisements and on KSBY TV for many years as well.
See stories by Carol Tangeman