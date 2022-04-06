WWII internment of local Japanese Americans, saving heritage resources, and cooking for Passover

In April 1942, Arroyo Grande residents- who were Japanese Americans- were taken from their homes to a temporary relocation center in Tulare. Historian and author Jim Gregory talks about those days with KCBX's Tom Wilmer.

Japanese Internment.mp3 Listen • 14:49

In California, heritage resources are rescued from harm during emergencies, like fire, earthquakes and floods. Tom Wilmer speaks with Colonel Kirk Sturm about the Heritage Emergency Response Team.

Heritage Resources Rescue .mp3 Listen • 17:01

Playing With Food, from the KCBX archives, has Fr. Ian Dellinger learning to prepare traditional foods for Passover.