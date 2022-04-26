Comedian Paula Poundstone, local WWII history, and Ukrainian borscht

Comedian Paula Poundstone will perform in Santa Barbara in May. Poundstone is the national spokesperson for United for Libraries. KCBX's Beth Thornton talked with her about books, podcasts, and libraries.

Paula Poundstone Listen • 20:57

Dr. Amy Hart, California State Parks historian talks to KCBX's Tom Wilmer about special presentations at Morro Bay Natural History Museum and SLO History Center chronicling WWII military activity on the Central Coast.

WWII exhibits on the Central Coast.mp3 Listen • 20:15

California’s high speed rail project is tens of billions of dollars over budget and years behind schedule. Despite that, it's brought big changes to the Central Valley.

California Report High Speed Rail.mp3 Listen • 6:44

On Playing With Food. Fr. Ian learns how to make a traditional borscht with a Ukrainian resident of the Central Coast.