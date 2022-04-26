© 2022 KCBX
Issues and Ideas

Comedian Paula Poundstone, local WWII history, and Ukrainian borscht

Published April 26, 2022 at 8:13 AM PDT

Comedian Paula Poundstone will perform in Santa Barbara in May. Poundstone is the national spokesperson for United for Libraries. KCBX's Beth Thornton talked with her about books, podcasts, and libraries.

Paula Poundstone

Dr. Amy Hart, California State Parks historian talks to KCBX's Tom Wilmer about special presentations at Morro Bay Natural History Museum and SLO History Center chronicling WWII military activity on the Central Coast.

California’s high speed rail project is tens of billions of dollars over budget and years behind schedule. Despite that, it's brought big changes to the Central Valley.

On Playing With Food. Fr. Ian learns how to make a traditional borscht with a Ukrainian resident of the Central Coast.

Carol Tangeman
Carol started as a newsroom volunteer at KCBX in the summer of 2017, inspired by her daughter's internship with KCBX News. She joined the KCBX staff in January, 2018. Carol started her radio career at Cal Poly’s KCPR, then moved on to become the director of programming and a morning host at KKUS (US98). Her voice was heard on advertisements and on KSBY TV for many years as well.
See stories by Carol Tangeman