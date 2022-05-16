© 2022 KCBX
sanluisobispo---Copy.png
issues_and_ideas_logo_by_janelle_2021.jpg
Issues and Ideas

Changes to downtown SLO and Santa Barbara's State Street, Morro Bay City Council candidates, and Festival Mozaic.

Published May 16, 2022 at 10:55 PM PDT

Downtown SLO's CEO Bettina Swigger and Downtown Santa Barbara's executive director Robin Elander discuss the 'post pandemic' changes that are occurring in each city's core.

Around Downtown

Voters in Morro Bay will be choosing a new City Council member in June, and KCBX's Tom Wilmer spoke with candidates Jen Ford and James Costanzo.

Morro City Council Candidates

Festival Mozaic's executive director Lloyd Tanner talks with KCBX's Dr. Consuelo Meux about the upcoming summer concert season.

Festival Mozaic

Carol Tangeman
Carol started as a newsroom volunteer at KCBX in the summer of 2017, inspired by her daughter's internship with KCBX News. She joined the KCBX staff in January, 2018. Carol started her radio career at Cal Poly’s KCPR, then moved on to become the director of programming and a morning host at KKUS (US98). Her voice was heard on advertisements and on KSBY TV for many years as well.
