Changes to downtown SLO and Santa Barbara's State Street, Morro Bay City Council candidates, and Festival Mozaic.

Downtown SLO's CEO Bettina Swigger and Downtown Santa Barbara's executive director Robin Elander discuss the 'post pandemic' changes that are occurring in each city's core.

Around Downtown Listen • 22:15

Voters in Morro Bay will be choosing a new City Council member in June, and KCBX's Tom Wilmer spoke with candidates Jen Ford and James Costanzo.

Morro City Council Candidates Listen • 19:49

Festival Mozaic's executive director Lloyd Tanner talks with KCBX's Dr. Consuelo Meux about the upcoming summer concert season.