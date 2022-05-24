UC Santa Barbara's Mesa Trail, local mushroom growers and foragers, and "The Tall Poppy Syndrome"
Major General Laura Yeager retires after 36 years of service. She is the first woman to command a United States Army infantry division, and spoke with KCBX's Tom Wilmer about her career.
The Mesa Trail at UC Santa Barbara is now open to the public, offering trails for recreation and opportunities for education. Beth Thornton reports.
"The Tall Poppy Syndrome" is a new book by author Dr. Doug Garland, who spoke with KCBX's Brian Reynolds.
Fr. Ian goes foraging at Fiscalini Ranch and visits with two home mushroom growers.
