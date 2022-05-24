© 2022 KCBX
Issues and Ideas

UC Santa Barbara's Mesa Trail, local mushroom growers and foragers, and "The Tall Poppy Syndrome"

Published May 24, 2022 at 1:12 AM PDT

Major General Laura Yeager retires after 36 years of service. She is the first woman to command a United States Army infantry division, and spoke with KCBX's Tom Wilmer about her career.

Major General Laura Yeager

The Mesa Trail at UC Santa Barbara is now open to the public, offering trails for recreation and opportunities for education. Beth Thornton reports.

The Mesa Trail

"The Tall Poppy Syndrome" is a new book by author Dr. Doug Garland, who spoke with KCBX's Brian Reynolds.

The Tall Poppy Syndrome

Fr. Ian goes foraging at Fiscalini Ranch and visits with two home mushroom growers.

Playing With Food-mushrooms

Carol Tangeman
Carol started as a newsroom volunteer at KCBX in the summer of 2017, inspired by her daughter's internship with KCBX News. She joined the KCBX staff in January, 2018. Carol started her radio career at Cal Poly’s KCPR, then moved on to become the director of programming and a morning host at KKUS (US98). Her voice was heard on advertisements and on KSBY TV for many years as well.
