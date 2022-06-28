© 2022 KCBX
Issues and Ideas

Tourism, parklets, Exxon Mobile lawsuit, and making tortillas

Published June 28, 2022 at 3:27 PM PDT

On Agenda Breakdown, Kim Bisheff explores the future of SLO's parklets with the city's Adam Fukushima and Luke Schwartz.

Agenda Breakdown-SLO parklets

The SLO Chamber's Jim Dantona talks about local tourism with LeBren Harris of the SLO City Tourism Business Improvement District.

SLO Chamber's Working Lunch-Tourism

Reporter Zoha Malik speaks with Environmental Defense Center Senior Attorney Maggie Hall about the implications of Exxon Mobile's recent lawsuit.

Exxon Mobil lawsuit

 Fr. Ian learns to make tortillas at home on Playing with Food.

Playing With Food-tortillas

Issues and Ideas
Carol Tangeman
Carol started as a newsroom volunteer at KCBX in the summer of 2017, inspired by her daughter's internship with KCBX News. She joined the KCBX staff in January, 2018. Carol started her radio career at Cal Poly’s KCPR, then moved on to become the director of programming and a morning host at KKUS (US98). Her voice was heard on advertisements and on KSBY TV for many years as well.
