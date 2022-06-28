Tourism, parklets, Exxon Mobile lawsuit, and making tortillas
On Agenda Breakdown, Kim Bisheff explores the future of SLO's parklets with the city's Adam Fukushima and Luke Schwartz.
Agenda Breakdown-SLO parklets
The SLO Chamber's Jim Dantona talks about local tourism with LeBren Harris of the SLO City Tourism Business Improvement District.
SLO Chamber's Working Lunch-Tourism
Reporter Zoha Malik speaks with Environmental Defense Center Senior Attorney Maggie Hall about the implications of Exxon Mobile's recent lawsuit.
Exxon Mobil lawsuit
Fr. Ian learns to make tortillas at home on Playing with Food.
Playing With Food-tortillas