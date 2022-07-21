© 2022 KCBX
Covid BA.5 explained, SLO's Inclusionary Housing Update, SB County's housing crisis

Published July 21, 2022 at 1:18 PM PDT

KCBX host Kim Foster speaks with Aydin Nazmi, a social epidemiologist and professor at Cal Poly. He gives us some insight on the latest Covid 19 variant BA.5. This is our first episode of “Ask the Expert” on Issues and Ideas.

Ask an Expert

"Agenda Breakdown" host Kim Bisheff will explore the city of San Luis Obispo's Inclusionary Housing Ordinance, the proposed update, and what a housing policy change could mean for San Luis Obispo residents who want to buy a home.

Agenda Breakdown

Santa Barbara County is in a housing crisis, especially for those in lower income levels. In the second part of our series "Out of Reach" Beth Thornton reports on the challenges of building affordable housing in Santa Barbara County.

Out of Reach

Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits Adam Savage in his Cave in San Francisco for a conversation about the upcoming SiliCon—Silicon Valley’s premier Comic Con.

SiliCon's Adam Savage

Carol Tangeman
Carol started as a newsroom volunteer at KCBX in the summer of 2017, inspired by her daughter's internship with KCBX News. She joined the KCBX staff in January, 2018. Carol started her radio career at Cal Poly’s KCPR, then moved on to become the director of programming and a morning host at KKUS (US98). Her voice was heard on advertisements and on KSBY TV for many years as well.
