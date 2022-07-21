Covid BA.5 explained, SLO's Inclusionary Housing Update, SB County's housing crisis

KCBX host Kim Foster speaks with Aydin Nazmi, a social epidemiologist and professor at Cal Poly. He gives us some insight on the latest Covid 19 variant BA.5. This is our first episode of “Ask the Expert” on Issues and Ideas.

"Agenda Breakdown" host Kim Bisheff will explore the city of San Luis Obispo's Inclusionary Housing Ordinance, the proposed update, and what a housing policy change could mean for San Luis Obispo residents who want to buy a home.

Santa Barbara County is in a housing crisis, especially for those in lower income levels. In the second part of our series "Out of Reach" Beth Thornton reports on the challenges of building affordable housing in Santa Barbara County.

Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits Adam Savage in his Cave in San Francisco for a conversation about the upcoming SiliCon—Silicon Valley’s premier Comic Con.