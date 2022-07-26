New books on the life and works of Julia Morgan, Carpinteria Latinx Murals, and flavored beer.

KCBX's Out of Reach is an in-depth series on Santa Barbara County's housing crisis as reported by KCBX's Beth Thornton. Finding a place to buy or rent in Santa Barbara County is more challenging than ever due to high prices and low inventory, and it’s forcing residents to reconsider whether they can afford to stay.

KCBX's Benjamin Purper speaks with Gordon Fuglie, author of "Julia Morgan: The Road to San Simeon, Visionary Architect of the California Renaissance"; and with Victoria Kastner, who wrote "Julia Morgan: An Intimate Biography of the Trailblazing Architect".

Santa Barbara’s annual county fair returned this year after two years of pandemic delays. The theme this year was "A Salute to Agriculture”, highlighting Santa Barbara County’s rural and agricultural past and present. Produced by KCBX interns Ashley Rusche and Christina McDermott.

Until 1947 California had segregated schools for Mexican American children in some agricultural parts of the state including in Santa Barbara County. As KCBXs Beth Thornton reports, on the 75th anniversary of desegregation, an organization in Carpinteria plans to create murals as a visual testimony to the students of Aliso School and the local Latinx community.

And finally, Father Ian is tasting flavored beers and sharing his experiences on Playing With Food. Peanut Butter and Jelly flavored beers, anyone?