© 2022 KCBX
sanluisobispo---Copy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
issues_and_ideas_logo_by_janelle_2021.jpg
Issues and Ideas

New books on the life and works of Julia Morgan, Carpinteria Latinx Murals, and flavored beer.

Published July 26, 2022 at 4:43 PM PDT

KCBX's Out of Reach is an in-depth series on Santa Barbara County's housing crisis as reported by KCBX's Beth Thornton. Finding a place to buy or rent in Santa Barbara County is more challenging than ever due to high prices and low inventory, and it’s forcing residents to reconsider whether they can afford to stay.

Out of Reach

KCBX's Benjamin Purper speaks with Gordon Fuglie, author of "Julia Morgan: The Road to San Simeon, Visionary Architect of the California Renaissance"; and with Victoria Kastner, who wrote "Julia Morgan: An Intimate Biography of the Trailblazing Architect".

Julia Morgan

 Santa Barbara’s annual county fair returned this year after two years of pandemic delays. The theme this year was "A Salute to Agriculture”, highlighting Santa Barbara County’s rural and agricultural past and present. Produced by KCBX interns Ashley Rusche and Christina McDermott.

Santa Barbara County Fair

Until 1947 California had segregated schools for Mexican American children in some agricultural parts of the state including in Santa Barbara County. As KCBXs Beth Thornton reports, on the 75th anniversary of desegregation, an organization in Carpinteria plans to create murals as a visual testimony to the students of Aliso School and the local Latinx community.

Latinex Murals

And finally, Father Ian is tasting flavored beers and sharing his experiences on Playing With Food. Peanut Butter and Jelly flavored beers, anyone?

Playing With Food

Issues and Ideas
Carol Tangeman
Carol started as a newsroom volunteer at KCBX in the summer of 2017, inspired by her daughter's internship with KCBX News. She joined the KCBX staff in January, 2018. Carol started her radio career at Cal Poly’s KCPR, then moved on to become the director of programming and a morning host at KKUS (US98). Her voice was heard on advertisements and on KSBY TV for many years as well.
See stories by Carol Tangeman