© 2022 KCBX
sanluisobispo---Copy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
issues_and_ideas_logo_by_janelle_2021.jpg
Issues and Ideas

The SLO County History Center, City Farm SLO, and the local author of "Those Who Can't Do"

Published August 5, 2022 at 12:01 PM PDT

City Farm SLO's executive director Kayla Rutland speaks with KCBX correspondent Tom Wilmer.

SLO City Farm

Meet local author Katherine Finstuen, who has published a book of essays exploring both the beauty and the absurdity of life. She speaks with KCBX's Brian Reynolds.

Those Who Can't Do

On this episode of The Nonprofit Story, Thomas Kessler of the San Luis Obispo County History Center shares stories with KCBX's Dr. Consuelo Meux.

Nonprofit Story SLO History Center

Issues and Ideas
Carol Tangeman
Carol started as a newsroom volunteer at KCBX in the summer of 2017, inspired by her daughter's internship with KCBX News. She joined the KCBX staff in January, 2018. Carol started her radio career at Cal Poly’s KCPR, then moved on to become the director of programming and a morning host at KKUS (US98). Her voice was heard on advertisements and on KSBY TV for many years as well.
See stories by Carol Tangeman