Lex Amore, of the Biomimicry Institute speaks with KCBX's Brian Reynolds.

The Biomimicry Institute Listen • 20:11

Also Big Brothers Big Sisters of SLO County are finding mentors for local kids in need.

Nonprofit Story: Big Brothers Big Sisters SLO Listen • 16:26

Fort Hunter Liggett is America’s first Army base with whole blood transfusion capability.