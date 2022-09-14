The Foundation at Hearst Castle, SLO Coastkeeper, and artisan salume on the Central Coast.

(broadcast date 9-12-22) Michael Young, CEO for the Foundation at Hearst Castle, shares insights with KCBX's Tom Wilmer, about the foundation's STEAM programs for underserved youth.

Foundation at Hearst Castle.mp3 Listen • 18:50

The Nonprofit Story's host Dr. Consuelo Meux speaks with Coastkeeper's Gordon Hensley about the work the environmental watchdog is doing.

Nonprofit Story Coastkeeper.mp3 Listen • 18:28

Alle-Pia has been making salumi for over 10 years, and Fr. Ian got to see how it is done. This episode is from the KCBX archives, and originally aired in March of 2021.