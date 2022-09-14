© 2022 KCBX
Issues and Ideas

The Foundation at Hearst Castle, SLO Coastkeeper, and artisan salume on the Central Coast.

Published September 14, 2022 at 8:44 PM PDT

(broadcast date 9-12-22) Michael Young, CEO for the Foundation at Hearst Castle, shares insights with KCBX's Tom Wilmer, about the foundation's STEAM programs for underserved youth.

The Nonprofit Story's host Dr. Consuelo Meux speaks with Coastkeeper's Gordon Hensley about the work the environmental watchdog is doing.

Alle-Pia has been making salumi for over 10 years, and Fr. Ian got to see how it is done. This episode is from the KCBX archives, and originally aired in March of 2021.

Issues and Ideas
Carol Tangeman
Carol started as a newsroom volunteer at KCBX in the summer of 2017, inspired by her daughter's internship with KCBX News. She joined the KCBX staff in January, 2018. Carol started her radio career at Cal Poly’s KCPR, then moved on to become the director of programming and a morning host at KKUS (US98). Her voice was heard on advertisements and on KSBY TV for many years as well.
