Grassroots political campaigns, SLO Co. Library Adult Services, and the Peace Academy's learning through food
On Agenda Breakdown, community organizer Quinn Brady shares ideas with host Kim Bisheff about running a local, grassroots political campaign.
KCBX Contributor Brian Reynolds speaks with the SLO County Library's Monique Matta about the library's Adult Services.
During the Peace Academy Summer Camp, Fr. Ian and the Playing With Food crew shadowed the students as they played with food as ways to learn about culture and science.
