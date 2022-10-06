© 2022 KCBX
Issues and Ideas

Grassroots political campaigns, SLO Co. Library Adult Services, and the Peace Academy's learning through food

Published October 6, 2022 at 11:44 AM PDT

On Agenda Breakdown, community organizer Quinn Brady shares ideas with host Kim Bisheff about running a local, grassroots political campaign.

KCBX Contributor Brian Reynolds speaks with the SLO County Library's Monique Matta about the library's Adult Services.

During the Peace Academy Summer Camp, Fr. Ian and the Playing With Food crew shadowed the students as they played with food as ways to learn about culture and science.

Issues and Ideas
Carol Tangeman
Carol started as a newsroom volunteer at KCBX in the summer of 2017, inspired by her daughter's internship with KCBX News. She joined the KCBX staff in January, 2018. Carol started her radio career at Cal Poly’s KCPR, then moved on to become the director of programming and a morning host at KKUS (US98). Her voice was heard on advertisements and on KSBY TV for many years as well.
