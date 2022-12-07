Harvest on the Coast, musician Jake Blount, and cooking with pomegranates.

(air date 12-5-22) Betsey Nash is the Grape Nut at KCBX, and she's learning with us about a new wine appellation on the Coast in San Luis Obispo County. She reports from last month's Harvest on the Coast wine festival in Avila Beach.

Musician Jake Blount specializes in the traditional songs of African Americans, and claims his music is rooted in care and confrontation. His 2020 album Spider tales was named one of year's best albums by NPR and The New Yorker. Blount sat down recently with KCBX contributor Tom Wilmer.

'Tis the season for pomegranates, and there are two varieties to choose from. Father Ian explores each one on Playing With Food from the KCBX archives.