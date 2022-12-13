© 2022 KCBX
Issues and Ideas

Ancient clam species, RTK Studios, Dearly Befuddled, and holiday brussels sprouts

By Carol Tangeman
Published December 13, 2022 at 9:13 AM PST

Beth Thornton reports on a tiny species of clam never before seen alive— which has now been discovered on a Central Coast beach.

ancient clam species

Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with legendary tile artisan Richard Keit at his RTK Studios in Ojai.

RTK Studio tiles

Local author Katherine Finstuen talks with KCBX contributor Brian Reynolds about her new collection of essays titled Dearly Befuddled.

Author Katherine Finstuen.mp3

Fr. Ian learns about local brussels sprouts in this holiday favorite from the Playing With Food archives.

brussels sprouts

Carol Tangeman
Carol started as a newsroom volunteer at KCBX in the summer of 2017, inspired by her daughter's internship with KCBX News. She joined the KCBX staff in January, 2018. Carol started her radio career at Cal Poly’s KCPR, then moved on to become the director of programming and a morning host at KKUS (US98). Her voice was heard on advertisements and on KSBY TV for many years as well.
