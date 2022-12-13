Ancient clam species, RTK Studios, Dearly Befuddled, and holiday brussels sprouts

Beth Thornton reports on a tiny species of clam never before seen alive— which has now been discovered on a Central Coast beach.

ancient clam species Listen • 5:03

Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with legendary tile artisan Richard Keit at his RTK Studios in Ojai.

RTK Studio tiles Listen • 18:59

Local author Katherine Finstuen talks with KCBX contributor Brian Reynolds about her new collection of essays titled Dearly Befuddled.

Author Katherine Finstuen.mp3 Listen • 15:10

Fr. Ian learns about local brussels sprouts in this holiday favorite from the Playing With Food archives.