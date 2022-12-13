Ancient clam species, RTK Studios, Dearly Befuddled, and holiday brussels sprouts
Beth Thornton reports on a tiny species of clam never before seen alive— which has now been discovered on a Central Coast beach.
Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with legendary tile artisan Richard Keit at his RTK Studios in Ojai.
Local author Katherine Finstuen talks with KCBX contributor Brian Reynolds about her new collection of essays titled Dearly Befuddled.
Fr. Ian learns about local brussels sprouts in this holiday favorite from the Playing With Food archives.
