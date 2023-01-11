© 2023 KCBX
sanluisobispo---Copy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
issues_and_ideas_logo_by_janelle_2021.jpg
Issues and Ideas

SLO city's upcoming community forum, rain water and the drought, and the Wine History Project of San Luis Obispo County

By Carol Tangeman
Published January 11, 2023 at 10:27 AM PST

(air date 1-9-23) On this episode of Agenda Breakdown, correspondent Kim Bisheff speaks with Whitney Szentesi, public communications manager for the City of SLO. The city's two-year budget planning process is underway, and a community forum is scheduled for January 26, 2023.

Agenda Breakdown

Correspondent Stu Soren speaks with Tim Cleath, a certified hydrogeologist. They discuss the water crisis on the Central Coast, and what effect our current storms will have on the ongoing drought.

Hydrogeologist Tim Cleath

Betsey Nash, The Grape Nut, starts off 2023 looking back to the beginnings of our 200 year old wine industry on the central coast. Her guest is Libbie Agran, the Founder of the Wine History Project of San Luis Obispo County.

The Grape Nut- Wine History Project

Issues and Ideas
Carol Tangeman
Carol started as a newsroom volunteer at KCBX in the summer of 2017, inspired by her daughter's internship with KCBX News. She joined the KCBX staff in January, 2018. Carol started her radio career at Cal Poly’s KCPR, then moved on to become the director of programming and a morning host at KKUS (US98). Her voice was heard on advertisements and on KSBY TV for many years as well.
See stories by Carol Tangeman