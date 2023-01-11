SLO city's upcoming community forum, rain water and the drought, and the Wine History Project of San Luis Obispo County

(air date 1-9-23) On this episode of Agenda Breakdown, correspondent Kim Bisheff speaks with Whitney Szentesi, public communications manager for the City of SLO. The city's two-year budget planning process is underway, and a community forum is scheduled for January 26, 2023.

Agenda Breakdown Listen • 14:52

Correspondent Stu Soren speaks with Tim Cleath, a certified hydrogeologist. They discuss the water crisis on the Central Coast, and what effect our current storms will have on the ongoing drought.

Hydrogeologist Tim Cleath Listen • 17:35

Betsey Nash, The Grape Nut, starts off 2023 looking back to the beginnings of our 200 year old wine industry on the central coast. Her guest is Libbie Agran, the Founder of the Wine History Project of San Luis Obispo County.