© 2023 KCBX
sanluisobispo---Copy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
issues_and_ideas_logo_by_janelle_2021.jpg
Issues and Ideas

Sparkling wines, DignityMoves, and One Cool Earth.

By Carol Tangeman
Published February 8, 2023 at 10:38 AM PST

(air date 2-6-23) Just in time for Valentine's Day, The Grape Nut, Betsey Nash, sets out to learn about—and taste— sparkling wines. She speaks with Tracy Bogue of Club Bubbly in the Creamery in San Luis Obispo.

The Grape Nut

DignityMoves is a non-profit organization working with the County of Santa Barbara to develop interim supportive housing villages. KCBX's Beth Thornton speaks with Elizabeth Funk about filling the gap between living on the streets and finding more permanent housing.

DignityMoves

On the Nonprofit Story, Dr Consuelo Meux speaks with Katharine Rondthaler Krieg of One Cool Earth, a non-profit organization that unites communities and schools to create thriving school garden programs.

One Cool Earth

Issues and Ideas
Carol Tangeman
Carol started as a newsroom volunteer at KCBX in the summer of 2017, inspired by her daughter's internship with KCBX News. She joined the KCBX staff in January, 2018. Carol started her radio career at Cal Poly’s KCPR, then moved on to become the director of programming and a morning host at KKUS (US98). Her voice was heard on advertisements and on KSBY TV for many years as well.
See stories by Carol Tangeman