Sparkling wines, DignityMoves, and One Cool Earth.

(air date 2-6-23) Just in time for Valentine's Day, The Grape Nut, Betsey Nash, sets out to learn about—and taste— sparkling wines. She speaks with Tracy Bogue of Club Bubbly in the Creamery in San Luis Obispo.

DignityMoves is a non-profit organization working with the County of Santa Barbara to develop interim supportive housing villages. KCBX's Beth Thornton speaks with Elizabeth Funk about filling the gap between living on the streets and finding more permanent housing.

On the Nonprofit Story, Dr Consuelo Meux speaks with Katharine Rondthaler Krieg of One Cool Earth, a non-profit organization that unites communities and schools to create thriving school garden programs.