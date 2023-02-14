© 2023 KCBX
Issues and Ideas

Housing in SLO, groundwater sustainability, Diablo Canyon decommissioning, Alzheimer's drug, and the love of pets.

By Carol Tangeman
Published February 14, 2023 at 2:55 PM PST

The lack of housing in San Luis Obispo has city leaders exploring options— including the Downtown Flexible Density Program. SLO's Community Development Director, Michael Codron joins Agenda Breakdown's Kim Bisheff to share the details.

Agenda Breakdown

Correspondent Stu Soren continues to explore the effects of climate change on the Central Coast, and water has been the topic driving the conversation. He speaks with Blaine Reely, director of groundwater sustainability for the County of San Luis Obispo.

Groundwater Sustainability

There are opportunities for Central Coast residents to comment on the future of the Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant. Benjamin Purper reports.

Diablo Canyon

The FDA recently granted accelerated approval for a new drug to help slow cognitive decline in the early stage of Alzheimer’s disease. The treatment isn’t covered by Medicare or Medicaid right now, and it comes with a huge price tag. Beth Thornton reports.

Alzheimer's drug

Robin Coleman from Woods Humane Society talks about our pets—and love.

Woods Humane Society

Issues and Ideas
Carol Tangeman
Carol started as a newsroom volunteer at KCBX in the summer of 2017, inspired by her daughter's internship with KCBX News. She joined the KCBX staff in January, 2018. Carol started her radio career at Cal Poly’s KCPR, then moved on to become the director of programming and a morning host at KKUS (US98). Her voice was heard on advertisements and on KSBY TV for many years as well.
