Housing in SLO, groundwater sustainability, Diablo Canyon decommissioning, Alzheimer's drug, and the love of pets.

The lack of housing in San Luis Obispo has city leaders exploring options— including the Downtown Flexible Density Program. SLO's Community Development Director, Michael Codron joins Agenda Breakdown's Kim Bisheff to share the details.

Correspondent Stu Soren continues to explore the effects of climate change on the Central Coast, and water has been the topic driving the conversation. He speaks with Blaine Reely, director of groundwater sustainability for the County of San Luis Obispo.

There are opportunities for Central Coast residents to comment on the future of the Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant. Benjamin Purper reports.

The FDA recently granted accelerated approval for a new drug to help slow cognitive decline in the early stage of Alzheimer’s disease. The treatment isn’t covered by Medicare or Medicaid right now, and it comes with a huge price tag. Beth Thornton reports.

Robin Coleman from Woods Humane Society talks about our pets—and love.