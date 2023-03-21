Peace Love & Pets, In Between, flutist Susanne Bona, and biodegradable ocean plastic

We have a new segment on Issues & Ideas, and we’re calling it 'Peace Love & Pets'. We’ll explore Animal Welfare on the Central Coast by highlighting the many groups and tireless volunteers and animal lovers who do the work- and feel the joy- of rescuing and nurturing animals in need. Robin Coleman, from Woods Humane Society is our host and today she speaks with kitten rescuer Stacey Ritter.

Peace Love & Pets.mp3 Listen • 17:03

Here is the second of the 8 part series “In Between” where we’ll share stories from queer and trans people of color in San Luis Obispo County. In this week’s episode, reporter Erick Gabriel spoke with some students, a parent and some school district employees about efforts being made to make school a more accepting and safe place for queer students of color.

In Between part 2.mp3 Listen • 12:37

Researchers at UCSB are working to develop biodegradable plastic for use by ocean industries. The project just received a second round of funding. Beth Thornton has this story.

Biodegradable Plastics.mp3 Listen • 3:33

Craig Russell talks with Suzanne Bona—widely acclaimed as the founder and host of the weekly radio show Sunday Baroque, which airs at over 200 radio stations every week, including KCBX. They discuss their upcoming concert at Cuesta’s Performing Arts Center on April 16 as a fundraiser for KCBX and Festival Mozaic.

Suzanne Bona and Craig Russell.mp3 Listen • 17:35

A group of Cal Poly students recently completed a sailing trip along the Central Coast. KCBXs Eden Funk has more on the adventure, and how the team made it through what they called “a pretty gnarly place to sail”.