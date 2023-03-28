SLO's Cultural Arts Parking Structure, 'In Between', Drawn by a Lady, and Restorative Partners' Bridge Cafe

Since 2003, the city of San Luis Obispo has been planning and working on designs for a fourth parking structure to fit the current and future needs of the community and downtown. This structure is intended to sit at the corner of Palm, Nipomo, and Monterey streets. KCBX’s Stu Soren speaks with Derek Johnson, San Luis Obispo’s City Manager about the Cultural Arts Parking Structure, which is scheduled to break ground soon.

Cultural Arts Parking Structure.mp3 Listen • 16:43

This is the third in the 8 part series 'In Between', where we share stories from Queer and Trans people of color in San Luis Obispo County. In this week’s episode, reporter Erick Gabriel speaks with mental health providers, community members, patients, and a Cal Poly professor who has partnered with the County to establish a community wide strategy to address the growing need for queer affirming spaces for mental healthcare.

In Between.mp3 Listen • 9:56

There’s a new exhibit at Santa Barbara’s Museum of Natural History that features detailed drawings of plants and animals drawn by women during the Victorian era. The drawings are published in scientific journals but the women are not credited for their work. Beth Thornton has the story.

Drawn by a Lady.mp3 Listen • 4:29

On this month's episode of Playing With Food, Father Ian visits The Bridge Café, the Central Coast’s first social enterprise cafe. Local nonprofit Restorative Partners will provide employment and training for those previously incarcerated, serving as a bridge to community and self sufficiency.