Issues & Ideas

Healthcare in America, two SLO animal shelters, and Festival Mozaic

By Carol Tangeman
Published July 18, 2023 at 3:14 PM PDT

KCBX's Stu Soren sits down with retired president and CEO of French Hospital Medical Center, Alan Iftiniuk, to discuss the state of the healthcare industry nationally. Next week, they will take a look at the local healthcare industry.

On this month's Peace, Love & Pets, host Robin Coleman of Woods Humane Society talks with volunteer and intern Bella Slosberg of SLO County Animal Services.

KCBX's music host Craig Russell and Executive Director of Festival Mozaic Lloyd Tanner give us a sneak preview of some upcoming performances.

Carol Tangeman
Carol started as a newsroom volunteer at KCBX in the summer of 2017, inspired by her daughter's internship with KCBX News. She joined the KCBX staff in January, 2018. Carol started her radio career at Cal Poly’s KCPR, then moved on to become the director of programming and a morning host at KKUS (US98). Her voice was heard on advertisements and on KSBY TV for many years as well.
