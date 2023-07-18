Healthcare in America, two SLO animal shelters, and Festival Mozaic

KCBX's Stu Soren sits down with retired president and CEO of French Hospital Medical Center, Alan Iftiniuk, to discuss the state of the healthcare industry nationally. Next week, they will take a look at the local healthcare industry.

healthcare Listen • 15:36

On this month's Peace, Love & Pets, host Robin Coleman of Woods Humane Society talks with volunteer and intern Bella Slosberg of SLO County Animal Services.

Peace Love & Pets Listen • 19:21

KCBX's music host Craig Russell and Executive Director of Festival Mozaic Lloyd Tanner give us a sneak preview of some upcoming performances.