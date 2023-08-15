© 2023 KCBX
Issues & Ideas

A family-friendly workplace, and a look at SLO County's library branches.

By Carol Tangeman
Published August 15, 2023 at 4:16 PM PDT

The SLO Chamber's Jim Dantona speaks with Kaila Dettman of The Land Conservancy of SLO County about family-friendly workplace practices on this month's episode of Working Lunch. A new national marine sanctuary off the Central Coast is inching closer to creation- with help from a Native American tribe.
KCBX's Brian Reynolds speaks with SLO County Library Director Chris Barnickel, and staff members Aracelli Astorga, and Erica Thatcher about the different ways people are using the libraries. Finally, KCBX's Gabriella Fernandez takes a look at one of the last volunteer fire stations in San Luis Obispo County — in the small, unincorporated town of Santa Margarita.

