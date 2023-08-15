A family-friendly workplace, and a look at SLO County's library branches.

The SLO Chamber's Jim Dantona speaks with Kaila Dettman of The Land Conservancy of SLO County about family-friendly workplace practices on this month's episode of Working Lunch. A new national marine sanctuary off the Central Coast is inching closer to creation- with help from a Native American tribe.

KCBX's Brian Reynolds speaks with SLO County Library Director Chris Barnickel, and staff members Aracelli Astorga, and Erica Thatcher about the different ways people are using the libraries. Finally, KCBX's Gabriella Fernandez takes a look at one of the last volunteer fire stations in San Luis Obispo County — in the small, unincorporated town of Santa Margarita.