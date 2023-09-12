El Niño, a family run business, and the benefits of volunteering for seniors
KCBX's Stu Soren sits down with retired meteorologist John Lindsey, to talk about El Niño and climate change.
John Lindsay
On this edition of Working Lunch, the SLO Chamber's Jim Dantona visits with siblings Jennifer and Bryan Idler to talk about their family-owned business.
Working Lunch
On this episode of The Nonprofit Story, Dr. Consuelo Meux and Alexis Okumura of Senior Volunteer Services discuss how the nonprofit helps match local seniors with volunteer opportunities.
The Nonprofit Story