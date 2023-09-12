© 2023 KCBX
Issues & Ideas

El Niño, a family run business, and the benefits of volunteering for seniors

By Carol Tangeman
Published September 12, 2023 at 3:49 PM PDT

KCBX's Stu Soren sits down with retired meteorologist John Lindsey, to talk about El Niño and climate change.

John Lindsay

On this edition of Working Lunch, the SLO Chamber's Jim Dantona visits with siblings Jennifer and Bryan Idler to talk about their family-owned business.

Working Lunch

On this episode of The Nonprofit Story, Dr. Consuelo Meux and Alexis Okumura of Senior Volunteer Services discuss how the nonprofit helps match local seniors with volunteer opportunities.

The Nonprofit Story

Issues & Ideas
Carol Tangeman
Carol started as a newsroom volunteer at KCBX in the summer of 2017, inspired by her daughter's internship with KCBX News. She joined the KCBX staff in January, 2018. Carol started her radio career at Cal Poly’s KCPR, then moved on to become the director of programming and a morning host at KKUS (US98). Her voice was heard on advertisements and on KSBY TV for many years as well.
