Polling the People, playing with bees and honey, and Peace, Love & Pets- urgent care

(Broadcast date: 9-25-23) Polling the People is a series produced by the KCBX news team. In part 4, Beth Thornton checks in with SB County college students to learn about how public colleges and universities are required to make a good faith effort to engage students in civic life. On this episode of Peace, Love & Pets you'll meet Dr. Ethan of the recently opened PetMed Veterinary Urgent Care in San Luis Obispo. He shares health and safety tips for pet parents with host Robin Coleman. And, Fr. Ian takes a look into the world of honey production on Playing With Food.

