Issues & Ideas

Polling the People, playing with bees and honey, and Peace, Love & Pets- urgent care

By Carol Tangeman
Published September 26, 2023 at 2:22 PM PDT

(Broadcast date: 9-25-23) Polling the People is a series produced by the KCBX news team. In part 4, Beth Thornton checks in with SB County college students to learn about how public colleges and universities are required to make a good faith effort to engage students in civic life. On this episode of Peace, Love & Pets you'll meet Dr. Ethan of the recently opened PetMed Veterinary Urgent Care in San Luis Obispo. He shares health and safety tips for pet parents with host Robin Coleman. And, Fr. Ian takes a look into the world of honey production on Playing With Food.

Carol Tangeman
Carol started as a newsroom volunteer at KCBX in the summer of 2017, inspired by her daughter's internship with KCBX News. She joined the KCBX staff in January, 2018. Carol started her radio career at Cal Poly’s KCPR, then moved on to become the director of programming and a morning host at KKUS (US98). Her voice was heard on advertisements and on KSBY TV for many years as well.
