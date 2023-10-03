The Grape Nut, Straitjackets and Lunch Money, high tech farming equipment, and the Santa Barbara Symphony

The Grape Nut, Betsey Nash, visited Casa Dumetz in Los Alamos, and learned about an important aspect of the wine experience: people. Next, our final episode in KCBX's series "Polling the People". KCBX's Brian Reynolds speaks with local author and journalist Katya Cengal about her latest book Straitjackets and Lunch Money. Correspondent Tom Wilmer recently spent the day with robots, drones and their handlers at a high tech ag expo held at the Salinas Sports Complex. And finally, a student reporter from UC Santa Barbara' KCSB shares her preview of the Santa Barbara Symphony's Fall season.