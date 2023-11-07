© 2023 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Issues & Ideas

Diversity Coalition SLO County, The Grape Nut, Paul Severtson, and Brynn Albanese- Certified Music Practitioner

By Carol Tangeman
Published November 7, 2023 at 9:21 AM PST

The Diversity Coalition SLO County is offering a new leadership training program. The Grape Nut, Betsey Nash, finds ways to successfully pair wine with your leftover Halloween candy. Paul Severtson shares stories of his life as a musician and time at KCBX as Development Director. Violinist Brynn Albanese is bringing live music to hospital patients across the Central Coast as a Certified Music Practitioner.

Issues & Ideas
Carol Tangeman
