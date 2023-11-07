Diversity Coalition SLO County, The Grape Nut, Paul Severtson, and Brynn Albanese- Certified Music Practitioner
The Diversity Coalition SLO County is offering a new leadership training program. The Grape Nut, Betsey Nash, finds ways to successfully pair wine with your leftover Halloween candy. Paul Severtson shares stories of his life as a musician and time at KCBX as Development Director. Violinist Brynn Albanese is bringing live music to hospital patients across the Central Coast as a Certified Music Practitioner.