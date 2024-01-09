The Morro Bay Bird Festival, The Genius of Birds, and The Wine History Project of SLO County

The Morro Bay Bird Festival is January 11th through the 15th, 2024, and you’ll hear from the Executive Director Chris Cameron.

Jennifer Ackerman, author of The Genius of Birds, The Bird Way, and What an Owl Knows will be appearing locally, and she helps us understand the complexity of the brains of birds in this conversation with KCBX's Brian Reynolds.

Finally, The Grape Nut, Betsey Nash, speaks with Libby Agran of the Wine History Project of SLO County.