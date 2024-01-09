© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
The Morro Bay Bird Festival, The Genius of Birds, and The Wine History Project of SLO County

By Carol Tangeman
Published January 9, 2024 at 11:25 AM PST

The Morro Bay Bird Festival is January 11th through the 15th, 2024, and you’ll hear from the Executive Director Chris Cameron.

Jennifer Ackerman, author of The Genius of Birds, The Bird Way, and What an Owl Knows will be appearing locally, and she helps us understand the complexity of the brains of birds in this conversation with KCBX's Brian Reynolds.

Finally, The Grape Nut, Betsey Nash, speaks with Libby Agran of the Wine History Project of SLO County.

Carol started as a newsroom volunteer at KCBX in the summer of 2017, inspired by her daughter's internship with KCBX News. She joined the KCBX staff in January, 2018. Carol started her radio career at Cal Poly’s KCPR, then moved on to become the director of programming and a morning host at KKUS (US98). Her voice was heard on advertisements and on KSBY TV for many years as well.
