PTSD and homelessness, California's changing climate, and overcrowded local animal shelters

We start with a 3 part series on PTSD and homelessness from KCBX reporter Amanda Wernick. It’s called Breaking the Cycle, and it was produced as a project for the USC Annenberg Center for Health Journalism’s 2023 Data Fellowship.

Earlier this month, NPR environment correspondent Nathan Rott met with KCBX listeners at an event in San Luis Obispo. Here’s KCBX’s Kim Foster speaking with Rott to discuss California’s changing environment and his reporting in Ukraine.

We’ll take a look at the overcrowded local animal shelters. Sarah Aguilar, Director of Santa Barbara County Animal Services joins host Robin Coleman on Peace, Love & Pets.