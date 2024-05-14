© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
90.1 FM San Luis Obispo | 91.7 FM Paso Robles | 91.1 FM Cayucos | 95.1 FM Lompoc | 90.9 FM Avila
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Issues & Ideas

The Heat Beat, filmmaker Sky Bergman's 'Mochitsuki', Your Brain on Art, and a Certified Music Practitioner

By Carol Tangeman
Published May 14, 2024 at 8:25 AM PDT
Ways To Subscribe

In the first part of our four part series called The Heat Beat, Beth Thorntonreports on how communities can prepare for heat waves and save lives.

The Heat Beat episode 1

Filmmaker Sky Bergman speaks with Carol Tangeman about her latest film- Mochitsuki, which explores the ancient tradition of preparing Mochi to celebrate the Japanese New Year.

Sky Bergman's Mochitsuki

The authors of ‘Your Brain on Art’ talk about their research and book with UCSB student reporter Brandon Yee.

Your Brain on Art

Violinist Brynn Albanese brings live music to hospital patients across the Central Coast as a Certified Music Practitioner.

A Certified Music Practitioner

Issues & Ideas
Carol Tangeman
Carol started as a newsroom volunteer at KCBX in the summer of 2017, inspired by her daughter's internship with KCBX News. She joined the KCBX staff in January, 2018. Carol started her radio career at Cal Poly’s KCPR, then moved on to become the director of programming and a morning host at KKUS (US98). Her voice was heard on advertisements and on KSBY TV for many years as well.
See stories by Carol Tangeman