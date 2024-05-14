The Heat Beat, filmmaker Sky Bergman's 'Mochitsuki', Your Brain on Art, and a Certified Music Practitioner
In the first part of our four part series called The Heat Beat, Beth Thorntonreports on how communities can prepare for heat waves and save lives.
Filmmaker Sky Bergman speaks with Carol Tangeman about her latest film- Mochitsuki, which explores the ancient tradition of preparing Mochi to celebrate the Japanese New Year.
The authors of ‘Your Brain on Art’ talk about their research and book with UCSB student reporter Brandon Yee.
Violinist Brynn Albanese brings live music to hospital patients across the Central Coast as a Certified Music Practitioner.
