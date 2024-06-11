© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Issues & Ideas

Dr. Jill Stearns of Cuesta College, 'Oldest San Francisco', and the UCSB Koegel Autism Center

By Carol Tangeman
Published June 11, 2024 at 12:14 PM PDT
The SLO Chamber of Commerce’s Jim Dantona visits with the Superintendent and President of Cuesta College, Dr. Jill Stearns.

Working Lunch

Award-winning Oakland-based author, Alec Scott, shares insights about his book, 'Oldest San Francisco’ with KCBXs Tom Wilmer.

Oldest San Francisco

Student reporter Ashley Segat speaks with Dr Anna Krasno from UCSBs Koegel Autism Center.

UCSB's Koegel Autism Center

