Issues & Ideas

The fentanyl problem, Housing Authority of SLO County, and what is an olallieberry?

By Carol Tangeman
Published July 29, 2024 at 4:59 PM PDT
KCBX’s Stu Soren sits down with Patrick Hanly for a discussion on the issue of fentanyl. Hanly is a former US prosecutor, and a current criminal defense attorney.

Fentanyl

Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with Scott Collins, Executive Director, Housing Authority of San Luis Obispo County.

Housing Authority SLO County

And finally, olallieberries have long been grown in Avila Valley and Cambria. Playing With Food's Fr. Ian wants to know what they are.

Playing With Food- Olallieberries

