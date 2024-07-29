The fentanyl problem, Housing Authority of SLO County, and what is an olallieberry?

KCBX’s Stu Soren sits down with Patrick Hanly for a discussion on the issue of fentanyl. Hanly is a former US prosecutor, and a current criminal defense attorney.

Fentanyl Listen • 21:44

Correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with Scott Collins, Executive Director, Housing Authority of San Luis Obispo County.

Housing Authority SLO County Listen • 23:48

And finally, olallieberries have long been grown in Avila Valley and Cambria. Playing With Food's Fr. Ian wants to know what they are.