Extreme heat, a family history, equitable housing, and the Goleta Pipeline

Extreme heat can be life-threatening for many Californians without air conditioning in their homes, and renters in California can’t force their landlords to install air conditioners. Also, California schools must now adjust sports practices and games when it’s too hot outside.

Heat laws.mp3 Listen • 6:07

KCBX's Brian Reynolds speaks with author Dianna Jackson about her new book From Beloit to Clark Gable in Three Generations. She traced her great grandfather’s journey across the United States to California’s Central Coast in the mid 1800s.

From Beloit to Clark Gable.mp3 Listen • 17:06

KCBX correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with Victoria Newhouse and Quince Williams, architectural historians and NYC architects who discuss social equity, architecture, and hope for the future of affordable housing in a new book- Housing the Nation.

Equitible Housing.mp3 Listen • 22:01

An oil spill in 2015 devastated the Santa Barbara community and its ecosystem. The Pacific Pipeline Company has gotten the okay from the county for a major step toward resuming operations. Rosie Bultman from KCSB-FM on the UC Santa Barbara campus speaks with Brady Bradshaw of The Center for Biological Diversity.