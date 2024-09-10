© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Issues & Ideas

Extreme heat, a family history, equitable housing, and the Goleta Pipeline

By Carol Tangeman
Published September 10, 2024 at 10:17 AM PDT
Extreme heat can be life-threatening for many Californians without air conditioning in their homes, and renters in California can’t force their landlords to install air conditioners. Also, California schools must now adjust sports practices and games when it’s too hot outside.

KCBX's Brian Reynolds speaks with author Dianna Jackson about her new book From Beloit to Clark Gable in Three Generations. She traced her great grandfather’s journey across the United States to California’s Central Coast in the mid 1800s.

KCBX correspondent Tom Wilmer visits with Victoria Newhouse and Quince Williams, architectural historians and NYC architects who discuss social equity, architecture, and hope for the future of affordable housing in a new book- Housing the Nation.

An oil spill in 2015 devastated the Santa Barbara community and its ecosystem. The Pacific Pipeline Company has gotten the okay from the county for a major step toward resuming operations. Rosie Bultman from KCSB-FM on the UC Santa Barbara campus speaks with Brady Bradshaw of The Center for Biological Diversity.

Issues & Ideas
Carol Tangeman
Carol started as a newsroom volunteer at KCBX in the summer of 2017, inspired by her daughter's internship with KCBX News. She joined the KCBX staff in January, 2018. Carol started her radio career at Cal Poly’s KCPR, then moved on to become the director of programming and a morning host at KKUS (US98). Her voice was heard on advertisements and on KSBY TV for many years as well.
