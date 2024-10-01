'Sideways', Hope on Park, Playing With Wine, and a sonic journey through a wine harvest

The movie Sideways celebrates its 20th anniversary this year. Evan Kleiman of KCRW explores the movie’s lasting effects on the Santa Ynez Valley.

Correspondent Tom Wilmer enjoys a conversation with second generation winegrower Austin Hope at the new Hope on Park tasting room in downtown Paso Robles.

Fr. Ian joins a wine and food pairing class on Playing With Food.

Brook Monroe spent years making an album full of sounds from a vineyard. Former KCBX news director Benjamin Purper takes us on a sonic journey through a Central Coast wine harvest.