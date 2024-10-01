© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Issues & Ideas

'Sideways', Hope on Park, Playing With Wine, and a sonic journey through a wine harvest

By Carol Tangeman
Published October 1, 2024 at 4:32 PM PDT
The movie Sideways celebrates its 20th anniversary this year. Evan Kleiman of KCRW explores the movie’s lasting effects on the Santa Ynez Valley.

Sideways

Correspondent Tom Wilmer enjoys a conversation with second generation winegrower Austin Hope at the new Hope on Park tasting room in downtown Paso Robles.

Austin Hope

Fr. Ian joins a wine and food pairing class on Playing With Food.

Playing With Wine

Brook Monroe spent years making an album full of sounds from a vineyard. Former KCBX news director Benjamin Purper takes us on a sonic journey through a Central Coast wine harvest.

Vineyard music

