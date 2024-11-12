Sideways Uncorked, SLO County's Veterans Memorial Museum, and senior pets and grief
The Movie Sideways is 20 years old, and there’s a new book out – Sideways Uncorked- a Perfect Pairing of Film and Wine. We talk with the authors, Kirk Honeycutt and Mira Advani Honeycutt.
Sideways-The Perfect Pairing of Food & Wine
KCBX’s Tom Wilmer talks with Bart Topham, Director/Curator with SLO County's Veterans Memorial Museum.
Veterans Day
On Peace, Love & Pets, host Robin Coleman shares stories about senior pets and grief.
Peace Love & Pets- Senior pets