Issues & Ideas

Sideways Uncorked, SLO County's Veterans Memorial Museum, and senior pets and grief

By Carol Tangeman
Published November 12, 2024 at 10:26 AM PST
The Movie Sideways is 20 years old, and there’s a new book out – Sideways Uncorked- a Perfect Pairing of Film and Wine. We talk with the authors, Kirk Honeycutt and Mira Advani Honeycutt.

KCBX’s Tom Wilmer talks with Bart Topham, Director/Curator with SLO County's Veterans Memorial Museum.

On Peace, Love & Pets, host Robin Coleman shares stories about senior pets and grief.

Issues & Ideas
Carol Tangeman
Carol started as a newsroom volunteer at KCBX in the summer of 2017, inspired by her daughter's internship with KCBX News. She joined the KCBX staff in January, 2018. Carol started her radio career at Cal Poly’s KCPR, then moved on to become the director of programming and a morning host at KKUS (US98). Her voice was heard on advertisements and on KSBY TV for many years as well.
