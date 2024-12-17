Son Care Foundation, Visit SLO CAL, protecting Monarch butterflies, and the Run SLO club

Rhys Jensen of Son Care Foundation joins Robin Coleman, host of Peace, Love and Pets, to discuss the ways the nonprofit is saving lives through the human-canine bond.

Peace Love & Pets Listen • 24:31

Cathy Cartier, Visit SLO CAL’s CEO, shares insights with KCBX’s Tom Wilmer about San Luis Obispo County’s non-profit tourism promotion organization.

Visit SLO CAL Listen • 14:44

Devon Szalva, a UC Santa Barbara student reporter for KCSB radio, spoke with researcher Ethan Anadon about the challenges facing monarch butterfly habitats, and the efforts underway to save them.

Monarch Butterfly protection Listen • 11:24

KCBX’s Alyssa Toledo looks at the impact of the Run SLO Club, which brings together runners of all skill levels in San Luis Obispo.