Issues & Ideas

Son Care Foundation, Visit SLO CAL, protecting Monarch butterflies, and the Run SLO club

By Carol Tangeman
Published December 17, 2024 at 10:09 AM PST
Ways To Subscribe

Rhys Jensen of Son Care Foundation joins Robin Coleman, host of Peace, Love and Pets, to discuss the ways the nonprofit is saving lives through the human-canine bond.

Peace Love & Pets

Cathy Cartier, Visit SLO CAL’s CEO, shares insights with KCBX’s Tom Wilmer about San Luis Obispo County’s non-profit tourism promotion organization.

Visit SLO CAL

Devon Szalva, a UC Santa Barbara student reporter for KCSB radio, spoke with researcher Ethan Anadon about the challenges facing monarch butterfly habitats, and the efforts underway to save them.

Monarch Butterfly protection

KCBX’s Alyssa Toledo looks at the impact of the Run SLO Club, which brings together runners of all skill levels in San Luis Obispo.

SLO Run Club

Issues & Ideas
Carol Tangeman
Carol started as a newsroom volunteer at KCBX in the summer of 2017, inspired by her daughter's internship with KCBX News. She joined the KCBX staff in January, 2018. Carol started her radio career at Cal Poly’s KCPR, then moved on to become the director of programming and a morning host at KKUS (US98). Her voice was heard on advertisements and on KSBY TV for many years as well.
