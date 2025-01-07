Navigating life in a divided nation, the Morro Bay Bird Festival and the concerns of undocumented immigrants living on the Central Coast
KCBX's Brian Reynolds interviews author Tania Israel about her new book Facing the Fracture: How to Navigate the Challenges of Living in a Divided Nation.
Tania Israel: Facing the Fracture
Bob Revel and Susie Reddy talk to KCBX's Carol Tangeman about the exciting lineup at this year's Morro Bay Bird Festival.
Morro Bay Bird Festival 2025
Finally, as the new administration takes office, KCBX's Meher Ali speaks with Mario Espinoza-Kulick, co-host of Central Coast Voices and faculty at the Ethnic Studies department at Cuesta College, to understand the concerns of undocumented immigrants living on the Central Coast.
Undocumented immigrants and Inauguration Day